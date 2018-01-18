City of Waco considers making downtown a quiet zone

Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
A rare and potentially deadly medical condition has one Central Texas family fighting for their son's life.More >>
A rare and potentially deadly medical condition has one Central Texas family fighting for their son's life.More >>
The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.More >>