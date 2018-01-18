City of Waco considers making downtown a quiet zone

Safety features, including gates, would be added along the railroad track to let drivers know the train is passing through. (Source: KXXV)

The city of Waco is considering making downtown Waco a quiet zone, which would prevent trains from blowing their horns from 13th Street to Peach Street.

The proposed change aims to help with the development of the area.

A draft study was completed and if the city council wants to move forward with the project, a design phase would start.

