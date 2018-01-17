Czech Stop targeted by scammers claiming to be with the city

Police said Czech Stop has been targeted by scammers claiming to be with the City of West.

Czech Stop office staff reported that the caller said they completed electrical work at the store during a power outage. The caller gave a work number and claimed to be with the City of West.

Czech Stop employees suspected this might be a scam and contacted Mayor Muska at City Hall.

Police are now reminding citizens to be aware of scams in the area because it is hard to get money back. Police said scammers normally do not operate inside the United States, making it difficult to prosecute.

