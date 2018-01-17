Marlin Walmart temporarily closed after evacuation

A Walmart in Marlin is temporarily closed after an evacuation on Wednesday morning.

Marlin Fire Department, Police Department and Falls County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene.

Deputies are alerting shoppers the store is temporarily closed.

Central Texas News Now saw a firefighter on the roof looking at a heater a/c unit. We are working to find out more information about the evacuation.

