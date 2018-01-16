ERCOT: High electricity usage being monitored due to low tempera - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ERCOT: High electricity usage being monitored due to low temperatures

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) posted Tuesday that they were monitoring a high load of historically high usage due to low temperatures across the state. 

ERCOT said that the high load was expected at the peak, somewhere between 7 and 8 a.m.

The organization also provided tips on how to conserve energy: 

  • Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).
  • Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let the heat from the sun come in.
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
  • Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electricity to 24 million Texans. 

