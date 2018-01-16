ERCOT: High electricity usage being monitored due to low temperatures

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) posted Tuesday that they were monitoring a high load of historically high usage due to low temperatures across the state.

ERCOT said that the high load was expected at the peak, somewhere between 7 and 8 a.m.

The organization also provided tips on how to conserve energy:

Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let the heat from the sun come in.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electricity to 24 million Texans.

