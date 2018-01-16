Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport master plan in the making

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is planning for renovations and additions in the future and they are asking for community input as they move forward with the projects.

This will be the first master plan the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has had in 14 years of operation.

The airport has spent the past year and a half developing its first master plan for the civilian portion of the facility.

"We've developed forecasts which we've presented to the FAA. we've developed plans and alternatives based upon the processes and the things that we do at the airport, and the facilities that we have at the airport," Matthew Van Valkenburgh, Executive Director of Aviation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, said.

Some of the main projects and alternatives the master plan focuses on are related to runways, taxiways and terminals as the airport predict future growth.

"Typically, we get it through FAA grants, through passenger facility charges. The good news is on virtually every program that we've had thus far, it's cost the public nothing," Van Valkenburgh added.

The master plan projects won't cost citizens anything either.

"We're just not gonna build because the plan says build. We have to reach certain other identifiable points that say we need that growth and then we'll move forward doing that growth. That's the strength of the master plan," Van Valkenburgh said.

But, airport and city leaders want community input and feedback as they develop this plan for future growth.

"Why do we want them involved? Because this facility is indeed theirs," Van Valkenburgh added.

For more information on the airport's master plan, you can click here or attend one of the public meetings held this week.

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm in the City of Killeen Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Thursday, January 18, 2018, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm in the City of Harker Heights Activities Center, Room C, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights

Thursday, January 18, 2018, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm in the City of Copperas Cove Council Chambers, 508 S. 2nd St (in the Technology Center), Copperas Cove.

