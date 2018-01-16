Missing a pig? One spotted on the loose in CTX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Missing a pig? One spotted on the loose in CTX

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A pig was spotted in the Killeen area Tuesday. 

A post made on Facebook showed the pig spotted in the Goodnight Ranch area in Killeen around 2:15 p.m. 

