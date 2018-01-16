Lady Bears look to continue conference dominance at Iowa State

Kim Mulkey's Lady Bears are making the trip to Ames, IA for a game against Iowa State.

In five conference games so far, Baylor's average margin of victory is an astounding 35 points.

The Lady Bears have been hitting on all cylinders scoring from inside and out as well as holding each conference opponent except two (Kansas State and Oklahoma) to under 50 points.

The Cyclones already made their trip to Waco this year. That ended with an 89 to 49 drubbing in which ISU's best player, Bridget Carleton, was held to under her conference averages in points, rebounds, and assists.

Mulkey's team may be thin (only nine players crack the rotation) and young (a majority of them are underclassmen), but they're playing better basketball than all of their opponents but one this season (UCLA). Even that loss came without their head coach and starting power forward.

The challenge now is staying focused when you play inferior teams, something Mulkey has had no problem getting her teams to do since building this powerhouse program.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

