CTX doctor weighs in on cervical cancer

For the Jan. 16 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Dr. Mary Alvarado an Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Waco Center for Women’s Health, part of the Providence Healthcare Network.

During the interview, Dr. Alvarado talked about cervical cancer and how important it is for women to get screened.

She also talked about well-woman exams and other services.

For more information visit www.providence.net.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.