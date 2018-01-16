Police identify man who died after shooting in Temple

The Temple Police Department has identified the man who died following an overnight shooting in the 800 block of N. Fourth St. on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Willie Ray Howard.

Around 12:17 a.m, officers arrived and saw a man lying in the doorway of a residence. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers were told two men ran from the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered for the man.

If anyone has any information, call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

The investigation is ongoing.

