Man taken to hospital after suffering gunshot wound

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.

Killeen police said that a man in his mid-30's was found with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of McArthur. The wound was non-life threatening according to police.

He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

No other injuries and information on the suspect were not available at this time.

