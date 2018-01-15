Lecomte leads Bears to win over OSU

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.More >>
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.More >>
Bears' senior Manu Lecomte hit seven three point shots and put up 30 points in Baylor's blowout win over Oklahoma State. Lecomte only had five points after the first half, but the guard exploded in the second helping Baylor pull away.More >>
Bears' senior Manu Lecomte hit seven three point shots and put up 30 points in Baylor's blowout win over Oklahoma State. Lecomte only had five points after the first half, but the guard exploded in the second helping Baylor pull away.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s soccer player Caleb Vandergriff has been named to the D3soccer.com All-America Team.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s soccer player Caleb Vandergriff has been named to the D3soccer.com All-America Team.More >>