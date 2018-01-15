Lecomte leads Bears to win over OSU

Bears' senior Manu Lecomte hit seven three point shots and put up 30 points in Baylor's blowout win over Oklahoma State.

Lecomte only had five points after the first half, but the guard exploded in the second helping Baylor pull away.

Oklahoma State's defense negated inside weapons like Jo Acuil and Terry Maston for most of the night, but the perimeter play of Baylor allowed guards like Mark Vital to rack up 10 assists.

Oklahoma State's offense only saw two players break double figures scoring and two others get more than five rebounds. Final score, 76 to 60.

Baylor advances to 2-4 in the Big 12. The Bears only have one loss to a non-ranked opponent. That came against Iowa State.

Baylor's next game is Jan 20 at Kansas.

