Off-duty Waco officer arrested for prostitution

An off-duty Waco police officer was arrested for prostitution on Monday afternoon in the Baylor area by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

The Waco Police Department said they are aware of the incident, but the city will not comment on personnel matters. The Waco officer has been identified as Willy Rafael Lopez.

"The criminal justice system is in action and will take its course," Sgt. Patrick Swanton with the Waco Police Department said in a press release.

