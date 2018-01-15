18-wheeler carrying Yoplait yogurt catches fire on I-35

An 18-wheeler carrying Yoplait yogurt caught fire on Interstate 35 near Salado on Monday morning.

At 7 a.m. only one southbound lane is open near mile marker 283.

DPS said the fire was not the result of an impact. Around 6:30 a.m., the driver noticed a fire between the trailer and the cab on the 18-wheeler and pulled over to try to extinguish it.

DPS and Salado Fire Department on scene working to put out the fire.

The entire vehicle was engulfed in flames, DPS said.

DPS originally said the truck was carrying frozen chicken, but a firefighter with the Salado Fire Department later said it was filled with individual packages of Yoplait yogurt.

No one was injured in the fire.

