Bar employee fires back at suspect who started shooting after last call was announced

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating after a man got upset when last call was announced and started shooting inside a bar Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to Mr. Magoos bar located at the 4600 block of Hodde around 2 a.m. on a shooting call.

Police said one male suspect was shot after he pulled a gun, firing it inside the bar.

Officers learned that a customer became upset when the bar announced last call.

The suspect got into an argument with the bouncer and pulled the handgun.

The bouncer ran for safety and the suspect fired several rounds in the bar.

Another employee, thinking the bouncer had been shot, retrieved his own weapon and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.