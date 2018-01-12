Blood donations needed in CTX amid nationwide shortage

The blood donation shortage nationwide due to winter weather with snowstorms and frigid temperatures could affect hospitals in Central Texas.

The American Red Cross issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors of all types. Platelet and type O negative and B negative blood donations are needed the most.

According to the Red Cross, more than 150 blood drives have been cancelled due to weather, which means 5,500 blood went uncollected.

“Further adding to the diminishing supply, hectic holiday schedules, winter weather and an active cold and flu season collectively contributed to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December,” the American Red Cross said in a statement.

The shortage impacts the supply of blood in hospitals in our area.

“As national inventories drop, it stresses local inventories. We are at a point, and the American Red Cross is at a point, where they sent an urgent appeal for people to come out and donate blood so we can restock those inventories,” Scott & White Blood Center Dr. Walter Linz said.

He added that it’s very important for people to donate.

“This is the time if we run out for whatever reason, we are not close to that, but if we ever got to that point, we just wouldn’t have a resource. It’s critical at these times, we know the inventory is low to restock,” Linz said.

He said anyone who is 18 or older can donate blood if they pass some screening qualifications.

“We encourage people who think they can qualify or have qualified in the past, come to any blood center anywhere and attempt to donate blood. We would very much appreciate it,” Linz said.

The Scott & White Blood Center, Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are some of the places you can donate blood in Central Texas.

