The population of the state of Texas is growing faster than any other state, a state demographer said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau report, nearly 400,000 more people became Texans in 2017. That equals out to about 1,000 people per day.

Across Central Texas, you can see the growth from construction, new businesses, new housing developments and more jobs popping up.

State Demographer Lloyd Potter said population across the state is growing, but the rate is starting to slow down. A large percentage of the growth from 2017 is from newborns. Potter said fewer people are moving to Texas than compared to years past, but they are still seeing plenty of growth throughout the state and expect it to continue.

