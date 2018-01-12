Former Lady Bear loses battle with cancer

Former lady bear Chameka Scott has lost her battle with cancer at age 33.

Baylor women's basketball assistant coach Toyelle Wilson tweeted this earlier today.

Rest in heaven, Chameka Scott. #CancerSucks ?? — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachWilsonBU) January 22, 2018

Tonight we mourn the loss of Lady Bear Chameka Scott, who passed away this evening. #RIP #CScott21 pic.twitter.com/0CLLnCpsd1 — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) January 22, 2018

Jill Price the associate director of athletics communications said Kim Mulkey was able to visit her this morning.

Scott had recently announced she was battling cancer for the second time.

Scott led Baylor to its first title back in 2005.

Doctors first diagnosed her with cancer back in 2015.

Scott finished her career at Baylor in 2006 and went on to play professionally in the WNBA and overseas.

