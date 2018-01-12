Rangers ink three more players - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Rangers ink three more players

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
ARLINGTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman, right-handed pitcher Keone Kela, and infielder Jurickson Profar on one-year contracts for the 2018 season.  No further terms were disclosed.

Including Tuesday’s agreement with outfielder Ryan Rua, all four Rangers who were eligible for salary arbitration are now under contract for 2018.

Diekman missed the majority of 2017 following three surgeries to relieve his ulcerative colitis condition, but returned in September and posted no record with a 2.53 ERA (3 ER/10.2 IP) across 11 relief outings.  He ranked among league relief leaders in September/October in both holds (T5th, 5) and opponents average (10th, .121).

Kela had a 4-1 record with 2 saves and a 2.79 ERA (12 ER/38.2 IP) over 39 relief appearances for Texas in 2017, ranking among American League relief leaders in opponents batting average (1st, .135), opponents OPS (7th, .479), and strikeouts per 9 innings (14th, 11.87).

Profar batted .172 (10-58) with 5 RBI over 22 games with Texas last season, but did not appear for the club after July 7.  He hit .287 (94-327) with 7 home runs and 45 RBI in 87 games with Triple-A Round Rock, posting an .811 OPS figure.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Keith Jackson, 'voice of college football,' dies at 89

    Keith Jackson, 'voice of college football,' dies at 89

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-13 16:17:46 GMT
    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-13 16:17:46 GMT

    Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.

    More >>

    Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.

    More >>

  • Astros re-sign World Series core

    Astros re-sign World Series core

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-01-13 04:12:48 GMT

    Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, and designated hitter/catcher Evan Gattis got a $6.7 million deal. Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($2.45 million) and Brad Peacock ($2.44 million) also agreed, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

    More >>

    Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, and designated hitter/catcher Evan Gattis got a $6.7 million deal. Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($2.45 million) and Brad Peacock ($2.44 million) also agreed, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

    More >>

  • BU track has two advance in Sherwood Collegiate Cup

    BU track has two advance in Sherwood Collegiate Cup

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-13 04:09:36 GMT

    11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis saw two players advance to the main draw singles quarterfinals after day one of the Sherwood Collegiate Cup Friday at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

    More >>

    11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis saw two players advance to the main draw singles quarterfinals after day one of the Sherwood Collegiate Cup Friday at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly