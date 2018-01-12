Lady Bears competitiveness prepares them for OU

"I don't know how good we are."

That's how Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey continually refers to her Lady Bears.

"I don't sit around worrying about are we good or not. We just do what we do. Ask me again after the Big 12, ask me after we win a Big 12 title."

Mulkey might not know how good her team is, but their stats can paint you a pretty good picture. Their average margin of victory for a conference game? An astounding 38 and a half points.

"We score the ball; and we score the ball from all five positions."

That's Mulkey's explanation for the Green and Gold's success, but another more likely one is that her nine player rotation is guarding the heck out of opponents.

Only Kansas State has broken the 50 point mark against Baylor this season. Mulkey says a large reason for that is the versatility of her senior forward Dekeiya Cohen.

"She can guard on the perimeter," explained Mulkey, "she's comfortable out there and I take her out and she's equally comfortable going in for [Lauren] Cox, or Kalani [Brown]."

"I spent a lot of time this offseason working on my game," said Cohen, "I wanted to be a better three so now when I move back to four its easier."

Still, the Lady Bears admit Oklahoma is no slouch.

"They've had a tougher road in conference so far than us," said Mulkey, "They're going to play us in man and then throw some zone at us. We'll have to be ready."

Still, senior point guard Kristy Wallace says there are few opponents that match the intensity of a Lady Bear practice.

"I love playing against our team," Wallace shared, "We prepare really hard because everyone out there just loves to compete."

That competitive edge has paid dividends so far and Baylor is hoping to continue that trend Sunday afternoon at 1 in Norman.

