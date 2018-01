A McLennan County District Judge granted a motion to postpone the trial for a Twin Peaks biker originally scheduled for Jan. 22.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney for Burton Bergman filed a motion for continuance on Thursday.

“This request is not made for delay, but so justice may be done,” the filed motion stated.

The trial has been scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, Bergman was also released from all conditions of bond, which included not communicating with members of motorcycle clubs or individuals who may be witnesses in the trial of this case.

