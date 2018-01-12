San Antonio becomes first city in Texas to raise minimum age for tobacco purchases to 21

San Antonio has become the first city in Texas to raise the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaps, hookah and chewing tobacco.

There are five other states, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maine and Oregon, and over 250 municipalities in 16 states that have also raised the legal age to 21.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the new ordinance passed by a 9 to 2 vote in city council on Thursday night.

The new law will take effect on Oct. 1.

