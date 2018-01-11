Police identify woman who died after auto-pedestrian accident on I-35, police searching for suspect

The Temple Police Department said they are looking for the driver who struck a woman that died in an auto-pedestrian accident on I-35 in Temple Thursday night.

TxDOT said Thursday evening that the accident happened near mile marker 302 at W. Nugent Avenue.

The Temple Police Department has identified the victim as 48-year-old Veronica Salinas of Temple.

Temple police said first responders got to the scene at 8:46 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a dead woman but were unable to locate a vehicle.

Interstate 35 is back open in Temple after all southbound lanes were closed for several hours.

The Temple Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.

They are asking for anyone who may have been involved or witness this accident to please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS).

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.