Texas A&M Women's Basketball: Carter Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Texas A&M freshman guard Chennedy Carter was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List, as announced on espnW.com Thursday. She is the only freshman on the watch list.

Carter leads all Division I freshmen with 20.8 points per game, and is only the sixth power conference freshman to average 20+ points per game since 2005-06. On Dec. 15, she set the Texas A&M record with 46 points, including the game-winning shot, at Southern California.

Carter ranks in the top five nationally among freshmen in assists (5.2), field goals made (130), free throws (66), and free throw percentage (82.5). She has four of the five top scoring games for a Texas A&M freshman all-time.

The Wooden Award for women's basketball was first awarded for the 2003-04 season and is given annually to the most outstanding women's college basketball player. No freshman has ever won the award.

Carter and the Aggies return to action Thursday night, by hosting No. 6 Tennessee at 6 p.m.