Police looking for suspect who robbed juvenile while trying to buy weed from him

The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a juvenile while trying to buy marijuana from him on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to 60th Street and Glasgow Drive around 6 p.m. on an aggravated robbery call.

When officers arrived they discovered a male juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint for his phone.

Officers determined the juvenile victim came up with a scheme to meet an acquaintance at a school track under the pretense of selling him marijuana.

The juvenile's plan was to grab the potential weed buyers money and outrun the "heavyset customer."

The victim's plan didn't work, when the weed-buyer pulled a handgun, discovered the victim didn't actually have the weed, and then robbed his cellphone at gunpoint.

The aggravated robbery suspect is described as about 5'2" and 150 lbs, with a heavyset build.

Police believe the suspect is between 15-16 years old with an Afro approximately 8" thick.

He was wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and running shoes.

Police are working the case as an aggravated robbery of the juvenile who suddenly turned victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.