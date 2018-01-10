McLennan basketball preps for conference openers

In the first NJCAA Division I Poll of 2018, the McLennan Community College men's basketball team jumped two spots to 14th in the rankings.

The top four remained the same: Northwest Florida State, first; Vincennes (Indiana), second; Indian Hills (Iowa), third; and Salt Lake (Utah), fourth. Florida SouthWestern State moved into fifth, up from 12th.

Odessa, a Region V opponent for the Highlanders, moved up one spot to 12th this week. Tyler from Region XIV moved up to 19th from 22nd, and Hill from Region V dropped from 23rd to 25th. Trinity Valley dropped from the poll. Trinity Valley, South Plains and Blinn are receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 17-1 on the season and host Ranger Saturday.

The Highlassies sit at 18-13 on the season and cruised to a win Jan 9 over Paul Quinn JV. They also host their first conference contest Saturday.