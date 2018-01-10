McLennan basketball preps for conference openers - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan basketball preps for conference openers

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

In the first NJCAA Division I Poll of 2018, the McLennan Community College men's basketball team jumped two spots to 14th in the rankings.

The top four remained the same: Northwest Florida State, first; Vincennes (Indiana), second; Indian Hills (Iowa), third; and Salt Lake (Utah), fourth. Florida SouthWestern State moved into fifth, up from 12th.

Odessa, a Region V opponent for the Highlanders, moved up one spot to 12th this week. Tyler from Region XIV moved up to 19th from 22nd, and Hill from Region V dropped from 23rd to 25th. Trinity Valley dropped from the poll. Trinity Valley, South Plains and Blinn are receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 17-1 on the season and host Ranger Saturday.

The Highlassies sit at 18-13 on the season and cruised to a win Jan 9 over Paul Quinn JV. They also host their first conference contest Saturday.

  • SportsMore>>

  • ESPN: Bears' Rhule interviewed for Colts

    ESPN: Bears' Rhule interviewed for Colts

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-01-11 07:02:13 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' job earlier this week.

    More >>

    ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' job earlier this week.

    More >>

  • Barnes, Ferrell lead Mavs past Hornets

    Barnes, Ferrell lead Mavs past Hornets

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-11 03:51:20 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Yogi Ferrell made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks fended off fatigue to beat a fresh Charlotte Hornets team 115-111 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Yogi Ferrell made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks fended off fatigue to beat a fresh Charlotte Hornets team 115-111 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Texas guard Jones diagnosed with Lukemia

    Texas guard Jones diagnosed with Lukemia

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-01-11 03:50:00 GMT

    Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment. Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist.

    More >>

    Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment. Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly