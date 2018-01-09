Controlled burning continues on Fort Hood - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Controlled burning continues on Fort Hood

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

The Fort Hood Natural Resources Management Branch is conducting controlled burning Tuesday.

The department said that it would continue controlled burning today on the southwest side of the post. 

Large amounts of smoke will be visible in areas near the west side of the post. 

