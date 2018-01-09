CTX dream home giveaway benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

For the Jan. 9 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with our Vince Erickson at the groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The fundraiser is a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Every ticket that is bought helps find cures and save children.

Tickets will be sold for $100 starting May 27.

The dream home and other prizes will be given out in August.

During the show, Vince introduced us to John Stephens, who has a daughter being treated at St. Jude.

We also got the chance to meet Brad Alford, a builder with The Alford Company and St. Jude sponsor.

During the interview, Alford shared what features the dream home will have.

We also heard from St. Jude Representative, Rebecca Tripp and Cindy Mayfield with Epsilon Sigma Alpha about the importance of helping children who are fighting cancer.

For more information visit www.stjude.org.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.