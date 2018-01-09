Waco named No. 2 travel destination for 2018

Waco has been named the No. 2 travel destination for 2018 in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice awards for Destinations on the Rise.

TripAdvisor is a travel site that provides reviews and prices for locations around the world.

This award recognizes 44 destinations around the world selected by a year-over-year increase in positive reviews on the site.

Waco was ranked for major attractions such as the Dr. Pepper Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument, the Brazos River, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and prominence of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The top ten list includes:

Kapaa, Hawaii Waco, Texas Wilmington, N.C. Bend, Ore. Boulder, Colo. Paso Robles, Calif. Richmond, Va. Greenville, S.C. Omaha, Neb. Lexington, Ky.

In 2016, TripAdvisor named Waco one of the top 25 Travel Destination with Skyrocketing Interest. The site attributes the surge in tourism to HGTV's "Fixer Upper." Waco was listed as 13 of 25 on the list.

Their newest attraction, Magnolia Table, will open spring of 2018.

Magnolia Table will be a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant. The restaurant will be at the site of the old Elite Cafe.

