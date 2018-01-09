Man attempts suicide after being confronting sexual assault

A man has been taken into custody after he attempted suicide when he was confronted for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

On Sunday, officers went to the man's home in Temple when it was reported he had been sexually assaulting the girl for years.

When the girl's mother confronted the man, he attempted to hang himself in the backyard. Police said the man changed his mind about the method and took several hydrocodone pills instead.

Officers took him into custody for an emergency order of detention.

Temple police are continuing to investigate.

