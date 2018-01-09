Officer finds meth while stopping man for broken license plate

One man is in jail after an officer found drugs in his car when he was stopped for a broken license plate on Monday.

Temple police said an officer saw a red Ford F150 driving with a broken license plate near S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

The officer said the driver, Fernando Ybarra, seemed abnormally nervous.

The officer was given consent to search the truck and Ybarra admitted to having something inside a package of Newport cigarettes that was in the center console.

Inside, the officer found a yellow plastic bag with a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ybarra was then taken into custody at the Bell County Jail.

