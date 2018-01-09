Man in custody after leading deputies on multi-county pursuit - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man in custody after leading deputies on multi-county pursuit

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A man has been taken into custody after leading deputies on a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. 

McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Bell County deputies saw a man driving recklessly without headlights driving near mile marker 281. 

Around 4:45 a.m., the deputies requested assistance from McLennan County deputies, who used spike strips to bring the car to a stop near mile marker 322. 

Deputies took the driver, Matthew Almanza, into custody and brought him back to Bell County where he was charged with evading arrest.

