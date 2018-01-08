Baylor prepare for road revenge against WVU

Baylor basketball hit the road to take on (2) West Virginia Tuesday.

Coach Scott Drew's team has a colored history with the Mountaineers. WVU has won 3 of the last 4 matchups including an 89 to 68 upset last season when Baylor was 15-0 and ranked number one in the nation.

The Bears committed 29 turnovers in that game, something Drew can laugh about now, but not then.

"Hopefully we got all our turnovers out there for last year and this year."

Players like senior guard Manu Lecomte see the road trip as an opportunity for revenge.

""They've got the best press in the league so we have to just stay poised whatever happened. We played a terrible game last year at their place and now I think them being ranked number two we can get them back."

Drew says his entire team is healthy, but that doesn't mean they're 100 percent ready for the Mountaineers press defense.

<"You really don't have a week to work on the press so you have a couple days and then you have to be fresh for the day of the game.



"It's not like if you have a 2 day opportunity you have one day to really work on it," said Drew, "You say well can you work on it at the beginning of the year, yeah, but its kind of like teachers who teach class. If you teach something 2 months ago and say do you remember what we talked about? Most of them have forgotten."

Baylor tips off against WVU Jan 9 at 6:00 p.m..

