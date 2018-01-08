Waco Habitat for Humanity builds house number 171

The City of Waco and Habitat for Humanity are it again, working together to build a home for a local family.

Monday's roof-raising makes it 171 homes since 1999. Dozens of folks in blue jeans and aprons gathered at the site to kick off construction at 10 a.m.

With the help of many hands, a 10-year dream is becoming a reality for the Rodriguez family.

After years of living with family members in someone else's home, Jose and Claudia will now have four walls of their own. This will also allow their 13-year-old daughter to finally have her own room.

"Very excited, very grateful that all of these people are here. Just excited at the fact, with all these people here, the process goes very smooth, it goes very fast," said Jose.

Jose and his wife began working with Habitat for Humanity in 2016 and after completing 300 "sweat equity" volunteer hours, they're now helping to build their own home.

"When we're able to keep homeownership affordable, it means families such as the Rodriguez family, can actually purchase a home for less than what they would ever pay in rent," said Brenda Shuttlesworth, executive director with Waco Habitat for Humanity.

Over the next few days, more than 100 volunteers and city employees will stop by the site to get their hands dirty. The city manager allows city staff to work up to eight hours on city time to help build a home each year.

"If more people help, less work there is involved for one person," said Larry Skains, who works for the City of Waco. "It was fun to see them smiling and just knowing that it's going to be a great house for them."

Shuttlesworth said the Rodriguez family will be able to move in around May since construction normally takes about four months.

