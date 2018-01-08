Alumni college fair provides college information to current students

On Monday, University and Waco high schools are hosting an alumni college fair during which alumni will share their experiences attending colleges in Texas and out of state.

At least 10 universities from Texas are expected to be represented.

Dean of Academies Kandace Beckham said at least 10 Texas Universities were expected to be represented at the event.

“The purpose of the event is to help parents, students be engaged, understand what it means to go to college and give them the tools they need to help them bridge over into post-secondary education,” Beckham said.

This is the first year, the alumni college fair, has been held at the high schools.

“They can give them the kind of insight that they need to go there and really know what it's going to be like and understand maybe things they haven't thought of yet or some helpful hints,” Beckham said.

Diego Salazar who attends University of Texas at Austin said he wished this event would have been available when he was in high school.

"We never had interaction with alumni. It was more of the teachers, the school they went to, they would tell us about it. That was coming from an adult, not from someone who just walked the stage, so there wasn't that connection,” Salazar said.

He said some of the current students were present when he was a senior last year.

“They're going to be easy and connect. These are the kids we played on the same team with, the kids we ate lunch with so that's going to make it that much better,” Salazar said.

Junior Kayce Helton who is planning to attend University of Texas at Arlington appreciates hearing from former students.

"It's interesting because everyone has a different experience,” Helton said.

For the University High School junior, there are a handful of reasons to attend college.

"Going to college, means I have a higher education. I have a greater chance of getting a better job, of meeting different people,” Helton said.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

