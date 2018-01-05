DPS trooper suspended after being arrested in Coryell County

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a DPS trooper has been suspended after being arrested on Friday.

48-year-old Jackie Ford was arrested while off-duty by the Coryell Sheriff's Office.

Ford was booked into the Coryell County Jail and the Coryell Sheriff's Office is investigating the criminal charge.

Ford was charged with continuous family violence and was held on a $7,500 bond. He has since bonded out of jail.

Ford started working for DPS in Sept. 2007.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.