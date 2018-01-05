Central Texas woman gives back after beating breast cancer

A Copperas Cove woman has made it her mission to help cancer patients in the Central Texas area.

The sounds of birds chirping is what gets Anita Miracle out of bed every day

"Sometimes I think I would be tempted to just lie in bed and be complacent and just give into the weakness and give into the pain but i know they need me," Miracle said.

Anita said her birds have saved her life after not one but two battles with breast cancer and even after a lumpectomy several years ago, the cancer is still here.

That combined with multiple other medical issues has Anita visiting the doctor up to six times a week.

But now her birds have some help getting her up and out of her home.

"This has been a godsend these unselfish people have been so gracious and they feel like a friend accompanying you to these appointments not just someone giving you a ride," Miracle said.

That ride comes from breast cancer survivor Claudia Sedore.

"It's a really hard battle and I went to I don't even know how many surgeries," Sedore said.

Sedore won her battle against cancer in 2008 and now she's helping others win theirs by giving them rides to appointments.



"Any type of cancer if they have no relative if they have nobody that is there for them or they don't have the money that's what we offer is a ride for them," Sedore added.



"They don't know what a difference they have made in my life, they have given me hope again," Miracle said.

While you don't get paid to be a driver, you do get reimbursed 17 cents per mile to help pay for gas. If you are looking to get or give rides you can find Claudia at the Décor and More Store in Copperas Cove.

