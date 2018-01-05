Bears prepare for rivalry game vs. Texas

Baylor basketball is healthy-ish and ready for Saturday's home game against the Texas Longhorns.

"We started with all our players yesterday," said coach Scott Drew about practice, "We didn't finish with them, but we started with all of them."

The Bears notoriously say they haven't had a basketball practice this season where every player has been available. Coaches say the latest injuries focus on the front court with forwards Jo Lual-Acuil and T.J. Maston.

Both shared the floor last time out against TCU where they combined for 48 points. They'll have to be competitive again with 6'11" Longhorn freshman Mo Bamba averaging 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks over the last three games.

"Ideally we'd like to have had more games of them playing together."

One of the ways to combat a presence inside like Bamba, outside shooting, something the Bears have struggled with recently.

"You can't win many games going 1 for 12 from three," laughed Drew.

Baylor's usual sniper, point guard Manu Lecomte, has only averaged eight points per game in conference largely because of teams willingness to use bigger guards to crowd the 5'11" Bear.

"The biggest thing is other guys around [Manu] need to start to make shots and score," said Drew, "That will really open up things for Manu. And then as we learn how teams are taking him away that will open up things for our players."

With Baylor starting at 0-2 in conference play, protecting home court this weekend is more important than ever.

"There are no down weeks in the Big 12."

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Jan 6 in the Ferrell Center.

