Bears prepare for rivalry game vs. Texas

Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team added the nation’s top junior player to its already talented roster when Patrick Kypson signed with the Maroon & White.More >>
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens the New Year and concludes its tournament schedule this weekend at the University of Hawaii’s Weinman Foundation Invitational in Honolulu.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
No. 11 Texas A&M looks to get back into the win column Saturday afternoon when the Aggies host LSU at 1:15 p.m. (CT) inside Reed Arena.More >>
