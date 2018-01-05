Baylor announces "Cub Tennis" dates

For the fifth season, the Baylor women’s tennis program will host Cub Tennis prior to home matches in the spring. The youth clinics, offered to children under the age of 11, gives kids the opportunity to learn basic tennis skills from Baylor staff and players.

Cub Tennis sessions are always free, and kids who attend eight or more sessions are eligible to win a Babolat tennis racket, valued at $30.

Tennis equipment is provided to children in attendance, but athletic wear and tennis shoes are required to participate. All sessions will be held at the Hurd Tennis Center unless weather forces action to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Lady Bears look forward to interacting with children in the community and sharing the game they love through Baylor Cub Tennis. Last year, the clinics averaged 25 children per session.

Baylor Cub Tennis Schedule:

Friday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m.

Friday, March 2 at 4 p.m.

Friday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

Friday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

Friday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 15 at 12 p.m.