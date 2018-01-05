City of Killeen flag lowered half-staff in honor of former councilwoman

The mayor Killeen, Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen flag to half-staff in honor and memory of former Councilwomen Mary Frances Jones.

Jones served one term on the Killeen City Council from 1989 to 1991.

Jones passed away Dec. 31 following a long illness with dementia.

Jones was born in Clifton in 1935. Jones was married to Walter Clifford in 1952. They had five children together.

Killeen flags will remain at half-staff through Sunday.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.