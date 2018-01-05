Four arrested, one a juvenile, for robbing T-Mobile

Four people were arrested in Waller County after a robbery at a College Station T-Mobile on Thursday night.

Police said employees at the 4400 SH 6 South, Suite 400 location reported two men entered the store around 5:45 p.m. and demanded property while a third suspect waited by the door. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

Police were able to gather information on the suspects and their vehicle leading to Waller County deputies locating and detaining the men.

Deputies charged 19-year-old Adrian Jackson, of Houston, 23-year-old Trevion Kinchen, of Conroe, 17-year-old Cerell Williams, of Houston and a male juvenile with robbery.

