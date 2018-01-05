Four arrested, one a juvenile, for robbing T-Mobile - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Four arrested, one a juvenile, for robbing T-Mobile

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Four people were arrested in Waller County after a robbery at a College Station T-Mobile on Thursday night. 

Police said employees at the 4400 SH 6 South, Suite 400 location reported two men entered the store around 5:45 p.m. and demanded property while a third suspect waited by the door. One of the men was armed with a handgun. 

Police were able to gather information on the suspects and their vehicle leading to Waller County deputies locating and detaining the men. 

Deputies charged 19-year-old Adrian Jackson, of Houston, 23-year-old Trevion Kinchen, of Conroe, 17-year-old Cerell Williams, of Houston and a male juvenile with robbery. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly