Downed power line sparks overnight fire

Three volunteer fire departments fought and quickly contained a grass fire caused by a downed older power line in the vicinity of the McLennan and Limestone County line.

The call came in around 2 a.m. Friday. Elk, Lake Mexia and Prairie Hill Volunteer Fire Departments responded to an area near FM 939 and Elk Road. The fire burned through about 10 acres and threatened a couple of structures before being contained. Nobody was hurt.

Oncor is on the scene, the power line is off, and a representative said the downed line will not affect power for the surrounding area.

