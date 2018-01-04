Suspect turns himself in after Waco shooting

A 21-year-old man has turned himself in for a shooting that occurred on Jan. 4.

Waco police said Fabian Rivera turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday afternoon.

Rivera was charged with one count of deadly conduct.

One other person was detained for the incident on Jan. 4.

Waco police said that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men in the Waco Creek Center off of Waco Drive.

No injuries were reported and shell casings were found in the parking lot.

