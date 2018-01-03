Harker Heights educator appointed to the Task Force on Academic Credit and Industry Credit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 5 five people to The Task Force on Academic Credit and Industry Recognition, and one of them is from Harker Heights.

Abbott appointed Jim Yeonopolus of Harker Heights, Mike Bell of Henderson, Tac Buchanan of Amarillo, Sam Hurley of Athens, and Vanessa Steinkamp of Colleyville to the Task Force on Academic Credit and Industry Recognition for terms set to expire on December 1, 2021.

The governor additionally named Bell as presiding officer.

Yeonopolus is the Chancellor of Central Texas College. He is a member of the Association of the United States Army Board of Governors and the Central Texas Workforce Commission Board of Directors, and a member and past president of the Council of Colleges and Military Educators Board of Directors.

Yeonopolus was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.

He received an Associate of Arts from Temple College, a Bachelor of Science from Texas State University, and a Master in Education from the University of Arizona.

The Task Force was created by HB 553 during the 85th legislative session to identify academic credit and industrial recognition for offenders within the Windham School at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

