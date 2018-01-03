Home destroyed after fire spreads from shed

A Belton home is destroyed after a fire spread from a shed to the home.

The home was in the 3600 block of Setter Drive at 1:23 p.m. The home renters were asleep inside of the home when they heard a noise and saw the water heater on fire. This is the second time that the water heater has been on fire.

Officials said that the relief cap on water heater broke and started the fire.

Central Bell County, Belton Fire Department and Salado Fire Department all responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

