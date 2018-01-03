Aggie women host Kentucky in SEC home opener

No. 19 Texas A&M hosts Kentucky in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena on Thursday, January 4, in the Aggies’ SEC home opener. It is the last opportunity this season for fans to take advantage of Holiday Hoops, with tickets starting at just $4 for adults and $2 for youth and students.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Pam Ward and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member Gail Goestenkors on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access the stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz bring listeners the call on the Texas A&M Sports Network, available on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM in Bryan-College Station and on the web at 12thMan.com.

The Aggies are looking to reverse the trend in the series, which has seen the road team win each of the last five meetings on campus. Last season, Curtyce Knox hit a 19-foot dagger with 47 seconds left to beat the shot clock and clinch an eventual 77-68 win for the Aggies in Lexington.

Texas A&M is coming off of a heartbreaking 61-59 loss at No. 4 South Carolina where SEC Freshman of the Week Chennedy Carter scored 36 points. Carter leads the team, and all freshmen nationally, with 21.2 points per game. Anriel Howard, who is averaging the most rebounds per game for an SEC player since 1992-93, led the Aggies with 16 boards in the contest.

Kentucky started the season 6-0, but has struggled since, having lost to three Top 10 teams in their current 2-7 stretch. Maci Morris leads the Wildcats with 16.0 points per game, and is shooting 37-of-77 (48.1%) from beyond the arc, which ranks third in the SEC.

After this game, the Aggies head to Auburn for a 2 p.m. tilt on Sunday, January 7.