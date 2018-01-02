Aggies flounder at home against Florida

Egor Koulechov scored 19 points and Keith Stone added 18 as Florida built a big lead early and cruised to an 83-66 victory over No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday night.More >>
Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, as No. 16 TCU bounced back from its first loss with an 81-78 victory at Baylor on Tuesday night.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
