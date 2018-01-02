Firefighters put out fire caused by ashes at Temple duplex

The scene was cleared by 11:33 a.m. (Source: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The damage to the duplex was estimated at $1,000. (Source: Temple Fire and Rescue)

Temple Fire and Rescue said that a fire caused by ashes was quickly extinguished in northwest Temple on Tuesday. The fire was out by 11:33 a.m.

Officials said that firefighters arrived at the duplex in the 2500 block of Valley Forge Ave. and found content under a carport burning - with flames spreading to the door of the house.

After investigating, fire officials said the fire was unintentional and caused by improper disposal of fireplace ashes. No one in the home was displaced. The fire resulted in about $1,000 of damage.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS assisted. The fire department responded with 9 units and 23 personnel.

