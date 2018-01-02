Emergency crews responding to house fire in Madisonville - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Emergency crews responding to house fire in Madisonville

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Madisonville Police Department) (Source: Madisonville Police Department)
MADISON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Madisonville Police Department said they are responding to a house fire in Madisonsville Tuesday evening. 

Authorities said the house fire happened on N Casey St. and Washington St.

Emergency crews are asking people to stay out of the area. 

