'Ice ribbons' found in Central Texas park

Have you seen this interesting-looking plant around Central Texas?

This frostweed was spotted at Mother Neff State Park, northwest of Temple.

The plant, also called iceplant, is found at the edges of woodland areas. The stem is soft and has "fleshy green flanges" running down. When it freezes, it makes interesting shapes that some call ice ribbons, ice flowers, ice fingers and more!

It can be found in several areas of the United States, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.