UMHB women claim conference honor

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Alicia Blackwell has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the two weeks ending January 1st. This is the second consecutive player of the week honor for Blackwell.



Blackwell, a sophomore guard from Prestonwood Christian High School, posted three straight double-doubles to lead the Cru women to a 3-0 record last week. Blackwell averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game while running her streak of consecutive double-doubles to five. She added 12 assists and three steals and closed out the week with 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-77 victory over Texas Wesleyan last Saturday.



The Cru women have won seven straight games and are 11-2 overall and 4-1 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will host Louisiana College for a 5:30 PM start on Thursday before closing out the week with a 2:00 PM tip-off against Belhaven University on Saturday. Both of those games will be played at the Mayborn Campus Center on the UMHB campus.

